Seamless Government Experience
Simplicity, transparency, self-reliance and support—these are the standards constituents now expect from modern public services. Yet there’s a gap, with government agencies facing persistent challenges like outdated systems, siloed operations, limited budgets and rising expectations for better citizen experiences.
If unaddressed, critical services, life-changing benefits, and public trust hang in the balance.
We have the solution to help bridge the gap — one that supports digital transformation for government, while improving both agency operations and constituent experience.
Seamless Government Experience (SGX) is a carefully orchestrated solution for agencies navigating exceptionally complex and ever-changing environments. It addresses key challenges, including:
- Driving digital transformation in response to rising citizen expectations and the need for greater efficiency
- Streamlining operations to improve service delivery across municipal, state and federal entities, including internal departments
- Bridging workforce gaps and adapting to evolving talent demands
- Managing persistent pressures of financial constraints and economic uncertainty
- Meeting evolving citizen needs for accessible, inclusive and equitable services
- Navigating a constantly shifting regulatory and policy environment
Start by focusing on the people — their needs, motivations and concerns. Use an AI-powered discovery process to rapidly design around the user’s agenda and value system, enabling more personalized and impactful experiences.
Leverage pre-built, modular capabilities that can be assembled for a range of government use cases. Create a flexible government technology platform of loosely connected, interdependent services built using platforming thinking and leveraging the power of agentic architecture for speed and resilience to change.
Use AI in public services to enhance constituent self-service capabilities and streamline internal agency workflows. Support government staff with AI assistants to improve both efficiency and the quality of constituent interactions.
Integrate performance and operational analytics to understand constituent behavior, monitor outcomes and fuel continuous service evolution based on real-time data.
What a Seamless Government Experience looks like
Constituent
- A secure, user-friendly portal designed to meet their needs and support life events efficiently.
AI-assisted information - curated and presented in the right context
Progress tracking for transparency and visibility
- Easy access to accurate information in real-time
- Communications hub that simplifies navigation across channels
Agency employee
- Secure and accessible employee portal
AI-assisted workflow management
Integration across legacy systems
- Managed and supported cloud-based document repository
- AI-assisted constituent interactions
- AI-powered automation to reduce manual workloads, allowing staff to focus on the important issues.
Latest insights
How Agentic AI is transforming government services
Featuring expert insights from Richie Etwaru, CEO of Mobeus, Deon James, Head of GenAI Cohort Partner Engineering at Google, and Joe Murray, Global Head of Customer Experience, Product and Design at Thoughtworks, this discussion offers practical strategies for government AI transformation.
Whether you're a government leader, policymaker, technologist, or innovator, this discussion provides actionable guidance on using AI for digital government. Explore how agentic ai in public services is driving innovation, unlocking benefits and building a foundation for truly citizen-centered solutions.
Unlocking AI use cases in the public sector
Amina Al Sherif, Generative AI Lead, Google Public Sector chats about potential use cases for generative AI, agents and agentic AI in the public sector.
Transforming government services with AI
What’s the true benefit of essential services, business support and veteran assistance if constituents have trouble accessing them when they're needed most?
Too often, government services feel like a maze: long wait times, confusing forms and dead-end websites. And it’s not because staff aren’t trying. Agencies are doing their best, but they’re held back by legacy systems, shrinking teams and tight budgets.
No wrong door: How AI enables accessible government services for citizens
We’ve all been there. Trying to get support for an aging parent or seeking disability resources, only to be bounced between agencies, asked to repeat the same information over and over and left to navigate complex eligibility rules alone.
This isn’t just frustrating; it’s a barrier to receiving critical, life-changing support.
Creating a thriving business climate with agentic AI in public services
Thriving economies are built on the success of their businesses, which in turn rely on strong partnerships with state and local governments. When businesses grow, they create jobs, drive innovation and improve community well-being.
Navigating government processes, whether for obtaining permits, managing compliance or accessing essential services, is a necessary part of this growth, and it shouldn't be a barrier to success.
