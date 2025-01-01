Alexey Bôas

I'm passionate about technology and its impact in the industry and society as a whole. As the regional Chief Technology Officer for Latin America, I drive technology strategy and innovation to deliver extraordinary impact for clients across the region.

I joined Thoughtworks in 2012 and most recently was the Managing Director for Thoughtworks Chile where I had the opportunity to work alongside an awesome leadership team to lead our business in Chile. Prior to this, I was a Technical Principal and have played several different roles while delivering for our clients. I was Head of Technology for Thoughtworks Brazil for around 5 years, General Manager for the São Paulo office and a member of the Brazil leadership team since 2014. Over that period, I helped articulate how technology can bring business impact to our clients and the IT industry in Brazil and advise our Brazil leadership team from a technology standpoint.

I was also part of OCTO - the office of our global CTO - and worked closely with her and other colleagues to bring to life our global Technology Strategy.

Like many Thoughtworkers, I mentor and coach people in technical leadership roles and have acted as sponsor for several different initiatives and accounts.

I try to balance time and focus among growing our Chile business, evolving the value propositions we bring to our clients and developing technology thought leadership.