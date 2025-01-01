DhanalaxmI Gopalakrishnan Lead consultant

Dhanalaxmi's career path is an interesting blend of financial acumen and technological innovation. As a Chartered Accountant, she honed her skills in risk and audit with global companies across banking, manufacturing and IT services. Her entrepreneurial spirit then led her to building a successful venture that explored the world of professional services in schools.





She then entered the world of information technology, where she transitioned from delivery to consulting, expanding her expertise beyond project execution. This journey equipped her with a unique value proposition: a deep understanding of both technology and business and an ability to bridge them both.



During her delivery experience, she wasn't just managing accounts – she was a growth catalyst, tripling the size of an account within two years. Furthermore, her appreciation for design extends beyond aesthetics; she played a pivotal role in the conception and delivery of one of the first design systems, demonstrating her understanding of its practical value.



For the past four years, Dhanalaxmi has immersed herself in the automotive industry, fulfilling a lifelong passion for cars. This experience has allowed her to delve deep into the intricacies of automobile manufacturing, further enriching her professional skillset.



Beyond the professional realm, Dhanalaxmi is a multifaceted individual. As a mother of two humans and one dog, she thrives in the joys of being a parent . Her adventurous spirit shines through her participation in car rallies, while her love for nature manifests in her passion for gardening. An avid reader, she finds constant inspiration and growth through the written word.