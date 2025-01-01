Barr Moses CEO and Co-founder at Monte Carlo

Barr Moses is CEO & Co-Founder of Monte Carlo, the creator of the data observability category. She is also co-author of O'Reilly's Data Quality Fundamentals: Building Reliable Data Pipelines. Previously, she was VP Customer Operations at Gainsight, a management consultant at Bain & Company and served in the Israeli Air Force as a commander of an intelligence data analyst unit. Barr graduated from Stanford with a B.Sc. in Mathematical and Computational Science.