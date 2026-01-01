Avishek Sen Gupta Principal Consultant

Avishek Sen Gupta is a principal consultant with 20+ years of industry experience. He currently works on building AI-assisted offerings to automate comprehension and eventual migration of legacy systems written in COBOL and a wide variety of stacks to modern technologies. His work lies at the intersection of machine learning, compiler engineering, and legacy modernization.

He has experience in the creation of large-scale distributed systems involving integration of disparate components, legacy and greenfield. He consults with clients on design, architecture, technical choices, patterns, testing techniques and development methodologies. He has worked with C#/. NET development, J2EE technologies, Ruby on Rails, NodeJS, R for statistical analysis, Python for ML and Large Language Model-based solutions, and Objective C for mobile (iOS) development. The solutions cover a range of domains including (but not limited to) payments, retail, healthcare information services, rail transport, banking, foreign currency exchange, and leasing.

From an organizational angle, he has led region-wide technical governance (Europe and UK). This includes working with multiple accounts and teams to ensure technical excellence, promoting and mentoring technical growth of technical leaders, and working actively on pursuing and winning new business.

He’s the author of Cobol-REKT, an open source toolkit of deterministic and AI-enabled capabilities helpful for reverse engineering legacy Cobol code.

His interests include machine vision, compiler technology, and software economics.