Anitha Rajagopalan Retail Industry Principal

I am a retail, commerce and dgital transformation professional with over 17 years of experience in the IT industry spanning retail product strategy, domain consulting, digital / enterprise transformation strategy, thought leadership, domain capability building and demand orchestration with leading retailers across US, APAC, LATAM, UK and India.

A passionate retail technologist, I enjoy engaging with CXOs and senior IT, product and business leaders, ideating and co-creating the next generation of retail and commerce platforms and products. In my product leadership journey, I have conceptualized, built and evolved multiple retail and data products across digital commerce, converged commerce, distributed order management, merchandizing, pricing, product data management, supplier collaboration and store innovation domains.

I have conceptualized multiple retail domain offerings and anchored the go-to-market as part of my current role at Thoughtworks and in my past experiences at Happiest Minds Technologies and Cognizant Business Consulting.

I hold a B.E (Hons) from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani and an MBA from SP Jain Center of Management (Dubai- Singapore). I am also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, choreographer and teacher and have been imparting this nuanced art form to children and adults in my neighbourhood for over a decade.