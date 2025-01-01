Andrea Cuevas Frontend Engineer

Andrea is a frontend developer, born and raised in Bolivia, who has been living in Spain for the past 10 years. After many years working as a project manager in marketing, the pandemic inspired her to make a career change into tech.

Passionate about fostering inclusivity, Andrea brings empathy and collaboration to her team, always striving to build supportive environments. As a proud feminist, Andrea is dedicated to amplifying marginalized voices and advocating for equity in every space she’s part of. When she’s not coding, you’ll likely find her exploring the city with her wife and their energetic puppy, enjoying parks, good food, and each other’s company.