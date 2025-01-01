Reinforcing change is especially relevant to digital transformations as they often fundamentally alter how people perform their work – for good.

The impact of digitalization on field crews is a good example, notes Barnes. In his experience, field teams often feel threatened when they realize a large part of their workflow will be digitalized. “But when they were shown that the knowledge they accumulated was going to be embodied in a new technology and would persist long after they retired, they began to see the value,” he says. “These mindset shifts take away some of the resistance to change, and help it endure.”

Organizations can identify and train people to carry on as change agents to keep the momentum going even after a formal program expires, notes Wauchope.

“Look for people who aren’t just organized and can oversee change from a project management perspective,” she says. “Look for those that understand the organization, who work for it, and that are trusted by both employees and the C-suite. The people team, or human resource departments are good places to look because they might understand the ground in a way that other managers in the organization don't, since change management factors often contribute to the KPIs they are responsible for.”

As changes become business as usual, it’s likely that after a few years, any consequent improvements will begin to plateau, Wauchope notes. “At that point, organizations may want to reassess if further changes are helpful. Retaining the mechanisms initially set up to facilitate or monitor change, and continuing to use them on an ongoing basis, can help organizations understand the degree to which change remains effective over the longer term.”

“While mechanisms are important, the most critical factor in making change last is having leaders continue to behave in a way that incentivizes employees to do the same,” says Rouzie.

Regardless of whether the practices and processes they aim to instil endure over time, there is no doubt change management programs are encouraging organizations to explore, and adopt, better ways of working.

In pursuing change management, “organizations are bringing in leaders from across the business to collaborate in ways that they haven’t done before because they recognize that it’s not enough to just build new technologies or create new processes,” Rouzie says. “They’re starting to see that people play a significant role in these achievements, and that they can't be ignored.”

Even more significantly, change management helps the enterprise flex its adaptive muscle – a vital capability in an environment characterized by economic, technological and customer shifts that regularly force businesses to alter course.