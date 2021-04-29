To make that case, “a clear and comprehensive data strategy is the first thing you need to have in place,” says Gorcenski. “That needs to come through a culture of evangelization of what data means and why it’s valuable to the organization, whether it’s for regulatory reasons, process control, or aspirational, to create more insights or build more products. It might come from the C-level but has to be embraced by all the key players in the organization, right down to the people writing the code.”





Defining the strategic purpose of data also makes it easy to decide what data and related solutions to prioritize. “We always recommend working backwards - start with your bets, your strategic goals as a company, turn those into actual use cases and projects, and then identify the data products and datasets you need to unlock those use cases - where they come from and which teams own them,” Dehghani explains.





To encourage those teams to work with data in the right way, incentive structures may also need to change to reflect the focus on data as a product, measuring the value it is generating, or how often it’s consumed by end users, instead of how much data is processed or generated. Pivots like these, and the loss of control, can cause discomfort among those who were the guardians or ‘owners’ of data historically - but Dehghani believes they can be quickly won over.





“The people who have traditionally been responsible for data platforms have often been in a world of pain themselves,” she explains. “They’ve been stuck in a model where they’re struggling to make customers happy, or give people access to data, consuming data from upstream sources who may not be motivated to make it meaningful or trustworthy. You can give them the tools to show they don’t have to pave the path by themselves, and that they’ll be rewarded by the number of people using data products. There are intrinsic incentives when these people realize the power data has to optimize a business, product or application, to really embed intelligence throughout the organization. That’s when they become part of the solution.”





“You need to actually demonstrate benefit to people as you do this – it can’t just be a forced approach,” agrees Pendse. “For example, at one bank where we put in an access control system, there were worries everyone would be angry about it because they no longer had as much access to data, or needed to get a request to get it. But that ended up not being the case because the new system gave consistent data, it was more responsive and didn’t go down like the old one did. People gravitated towards the system because it worked.”





Gorcenski recommends testing new data models around individual departments or domains, who can fine-tune the approach and eventually act as ‘ambassadors’ to the rest of the enterprise.





“You need to start fairly small and pick the learnings, and have really close feedback cycles to figure out what works and what needs to be adjusted,” she explains. “Give those teams free rein to build things and to bypass the change management policies that are in place. Then you need to look at the goals they’re accomplishing, whether they’re achieving them according to your strategy, and realizing the benefits. Find the right people to be the champions, and empower them by giving them the time and space to go make that change, and then promote within the organization.”