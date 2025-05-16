A Theory of Change is a tool for planning, participation, adaptive management and evaluation to promote social change. It sets out three key principles:

Making the distinction between desired and actual outcomes.

Requiring stakeholders to model desired outcomes before deciding on forms of intervention to achieve those outcomes.

Emphasizing a cause-effect analysis and building a roadmap to connect activities to long-term change goals.

The methodology allows for flexibility and modifications, and provides control mechanisms for plausibility, feasibility and testability.