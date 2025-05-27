Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
The digital banking platform journey:

5Ws (and an H) for executive decision-making
Platform transformation isn’t just a technology initiative—it’s a business-critical move. 
 

Legacy systems, fragmented experiences and vendor lock-in are no longer sustainable. Banks and their leaders now face a pivotal decision: modernize the foundation or risk being left behind.
 

To lead in this next chapter, banks don’t need a new product - they need a platform. But making that shift requires clarity, strategic alignment and the right timing.
 

This e-book offers a clear, executive-level roadmap for when, why, and how to invest in digital banking platforms. Built on real-world engagements, it helps leaders assess readiness, de-risk investment and move from vision to execution with confidence.

Inside, you’ll discover

Why platforms are strategic assets


Understand how adaptability, integration and data-driven agility directly improve shareholder value.

What defines a high-performing platform


Break down the architectural components that enable speed, scalability and differentiated experiences.

When to invest


Use six decision checkpoints to determine your organization’s readiness to commit to a platform strategy.

How to operationalize 


Follow an executive-level plan to align product, people, process, and technology—while ensuring business continuity.

Where it’s headed


Gain a clear view of what AI means for the future of digital banking and how to prepare for what's coming.

Backed by decades of experience building banking platforms for global leaders, this guide distills the strategies that drive real outcomes.

About the authors

Bharani Subramaniam

CTO, India and the Middle East

Muralikrishnan Puthanveedu

Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Practice, IME

Sandeep Reddy

Global Head of Financial Services Strategic Initiatives & Delivery

