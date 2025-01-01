An API — application programming interface — is the access mechanism used in software that enables two or more applications to share data, powering use cases like price comparison websites, finance apps, and ecommerce platforms that depend on constant streams of data from elsewhere to function.

They form the foundation of platform businesses — enabling organizations to securely generate revenue from their own apps using third-party services and data, and even create open service ecosystems such as the Apple AppStore that others can build on.