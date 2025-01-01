Customer experience

What is it?





A way of assessing customer responses to engagements with your brand, helping you understand what you’re doing well and what needs to change.

﻿

CX is important for new and existing customers alike. Engaging experiences help bring new customers through the door and give existing customers a reason to come back and buy from you again. Great experiences also help encourage recommendations and conversations around your brand and give people a reason to talk about your brand positively.





On the flipside, negative experiences can quickly damage your brand. CX recognizes that it isn’t just the final outcome of a customer journey that matters — every engagement can have a profound impact on retention, satisfaction, and long-term customer value.