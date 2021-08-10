In 2021, remote work is the norm. From new-age startups to centuries-old conglomerates, organizations are proactively adopting remote work or at least hybrid work. Employees seem to prefer this approach as well – 87% of Prudential’s survey respondents indicated wanting the ability to work from home even beyond the pandemic.

We witnessed most digital-first businesses and related workforces switched to the much needed remote model, and consequently, these businesses suffered little-to-no downtime nor much dip in productivity.

However, when we juxtapose a completely remote work environment with the conventional workplace – the freedom and benefits afforded by the latter are palpable.

Is it possible that the completely remote work set up might not be as perfect as has been claimed? Let’s deep dive into some of the challenges presented by this new ‘normal’.

Burn out is the most worrisome of the challenges. According to Gartner, employees say they are working 24%-27% more because of an ‘always-on’ mindset. Remote-work places a disproportionate burden on workers to manage their time, set boundaries and enforce them effectively. This emotional labor can add to the exhaustion.

Additionally, all that effort doesn’t always translate into productivity. During the lockdown, many employees have been overworking themselves for fear of losing their jobs. And, measures of productivity might not have evolved to meet the remote work set up i.e. accounting not for hours worked but for value created.

When just-in-time communication, such as dropping by a colleague’s desk, is replaced by scheduling back to back meetings, then the spontaneous nature of ideation and innovation gets lost in the delay. To say nothing of the general reluctance of people to reach out to another for help online, especially when they’re new to the team.

Zoom calls have been more exhausting than we expected. On a video call the only way to show we’re paying attention is to look at the camera. And, having to engage in a ‘constant gaze’ makes us uncomfortable and tired.

Turning off video doesn’t help either. Many find the virtual environment awkward and quickly get bored. People are regularly distracted by email, notifications, social media etc., often multitasking while on calls. This compounds their exhaustion, while also affecting their ability to meaningfully contribute.

Remote work reveals itself to be a sophisticated problem that requires organizations to invest time and effort into carefully understanding and responding to. And, that’s exactly what we have tried to do in collaboration with our partner, Lenovo.