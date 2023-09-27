Technology Radar: Through the lens of design

From Radar to Radar

Through each volume of the Radar I have grown as a designer. From presenting cover options to Thoughtworks CTO Rebecca Parsons and key members of the team to creating a fully accessible report that can be translated into multiple languages, I have continually pushed myself to learn and improve. Although the design of the Radar has evolved over the years, my goal has always been to create a visual identity that is instantly recognizable.

I feel everything really came together to establish an identity that makes the Radar visually distinctive when we launched a Thoughtworks rebrand in 2021. This brought illustrations into our visual identity, which gave me a way of creating a recurring and consistent motif which could be returned to and reworked for each volume, thus bringing a memorable visual experience to the Radar.