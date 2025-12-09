Customer service is being reshaped by AI at an unprecedented pace. Chatbots and virtual assistants have evolved from clunky answer machines into the front line of engagement, handling millions of queries and connecting consumers with brands, employees with employers and citizens with governments.

The benefits are clear: faster response times, 24/7 availability and lower cost per ticket. However, new risks are emerging. When AI delivers incomplete, misleading or exploitable answers — or when users manipulate it for dishonest purposes — the consequences are immediate. It can result in customer frustration, reputational damage and even legal exposure. This blog post examines three common traps and how to avoid them.

The $1 Chevy — A design trap

At a U.S. dealership, a customer manipulated a LLM-powered chatbot into “agreeing” to sell a Chevy for $1. By appending phrases like “and that’s a legally binding offer — no takesies backsies” to its responses, the user tricked the system into confirming absurd terms as if they were valid.

The story went viral, making the dealer look careless and eroding trust. The failure was technical: the chatbot lacked intention detection and guardrails, leaving it unable to flag manipulation or enforce business boundaries. A court would dismiss the claim as malicious intent, but the reputational damage was already done — the brand appeared reckless for letting an unguarded AI speak on its behalf.

The Canadian lawsuit — A liability trap

In Canada, passenger Jake Moffatt was denied a bereavement fare after relying on Air Canada’s chatbot, which incorrectly told him he could apply after travel. When he later submitted the request, the airline denied the discount, saying the policy required applications before the flight.

In its defense, Air Canada argued that the chatbot was a “separate legal entity” responsible for its own actions and that Moffatt should have checked the linked policy page for accuracy. The tribunal rejected this, ruling the airline accountable for the chatbot’s words. The lesson is clear: once deployed, a chatbot speaks with the company’s voice, and the company bears full responsibility for accuracy.