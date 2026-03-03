SRE is entering a paradigm shift

Since the mid-2010s, SRE has been the foundation of modern software operations. It made large-scale distributed systems controllable.

Today, systems are no longer only distributed; they’re becoming cognitive and partially autonomous. Decision-making is moving into the system, while AI is simultaneously augmenting human cognition and code generation.

This raises a first-principles question: can our existing SRE model still keep systems under control, or, just as distributed systems once required the invention of SRE, are we entering a new paradigm?

The first principle of SRE: Control

As a control system, SRE requires software systems to be observable, modelable, predictable and intervenable. Without these properties, no system can be governed at scale.

The three pillars of logs, metrics and traces are not debugging tools but modeling primitives: