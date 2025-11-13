AI assistance is a misunderstood revolution in software engineering — here’s why

Thanks to generative and agentic AI, it’s never been easier to generate code and build software solutions. True, anyone that remembers the low and no code trend just a few years ago will know claims of ease, access and ‘democratization’ rear their head fairly often in the tech industry. This time, though, things really are different.

Maybe that sounds like unwarranted optimism. But there are a number of things about this revolution that suggest the step we’re in the process of taking is unique.

It’s bringing us closer to code, not further away

For me, personally, one of the most interesting use cases is AI to create design prototypes. Now, I could talk about how it accelerates the process of creating designs and MVP applications. More important, from my perspective at least, is that, despite the years away from the coal face of coding, it’s now much easier to go ahead and actually build things. Sure, I might not be writing code for production, but, ironically, AI has brought me closer to code than I have been for quite some time.

This might sound strange but it’s absolutely true. It’s also crucial for understanding how AI is penetrating and infusing everything in software engineering. This is reflected in the latest volume of the Thoughtworks Technology Radar, a biannual publication that throws the spotlight on the technologies we’ve found interesting and important when working with clients around the world.

In the publication we not only note the usefulness of AI in prototyping, we also highlight other very different techniques, such as using generative AI to understand legacy codebases and for forward engineering, too. While a long way from the way I’ve been using the technology, it’s not a stretch to see how such techniques are altering the relationship between developers and code in a way far more nuanced than greater abstraction and distance. Yes, complacency with AI-generated code remains a challenge and an antipattern but what comes after it is surely greater sensitivity to code — how it’s made, what it can and can’t do and where it’s used.