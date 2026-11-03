How we built DriftSense to solve AI-era design drift

When autonomous coding agents write thousands of lines of code in minutes, who ensures that what gets built actually honors the design system?

At the recent Thoughtworks North America AI/works™ Global Hackathon regional semifinal, our team — DriftSense — took home first place after wrestling with that exact question. What started as a shared obsession between a designer, a product manager and a business analyst quickly evolved into a fully functional visual observability and governance platform.

As we prepare to represent North America at the Global Final of AI/works™ Global Hackathon, we wanted to pull back the curtain on our journey: why design drift is the silent tax of generative software development, how we engineered a solution under hackathon constraints and what late nights building with AI taught us about the future of cross-functional product craft.