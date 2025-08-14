Unlocking the power of data products in financial services

Why the financial services sector needs data products

Here’s why creating and adopting data products is essential for financial services organizations:

1. Personalized customer experiences:

Customer data can enable tailored financial advice, targeted marketing strategies, and relationship-based pricing. For example, analyzing spending behaviors can help banks offer dynamic credit card rewards or savings plans suited to individual needs. A global Capital Market an Investment Bank, for instance, implemented a digital platform allowing users to manage portfolios, access market data, and enhance customer engagement.

2. Enhanced risk management:

Data products help banks process real-time data for fraud detection, regulatory compliance, and proactive management of credit risks. Tools like AI-powered fraud monitoring models shorten response times and reduce false positives. ING Bank’s adoption of data mesh provided a framework for rapid, accurate risk evaluations for real use cases.

3. Operational efficiency:

Automating routine processes like customer onboarding or loan approvals with data-driven tools reduces redundancy and accelerates workflows. A Spanish digital bank’s PSD2-compliant payment gateway ensured seamless SEPA and instant payments, improving operational performance while adhering to regulations.

4. Data-driven decision making:

By analyzing market trends and customer behavior, banks can develop strategies for product innovation, revenue growth and adapting to fluctuating market conditions. For example, Thoughtworks worked with a Latin American bank to integrate data across functions, resulting in more successful cross-selling in their ecosystem.

5. Regulatory compliance:

Meeting the stringent requirements set by global regulatory bodies is a common challenge in Financial Services. Data products underpinned by robust governance frameworks ensure that data used for regulatory reporting is accurate, up-to-date and secure, reducing risks of penalties.

Financial services-specific use cases of data products

Wealth management dashboards:

Tools like Saxo Bank's "Data Workbench" give customers and internal teams real-time access to data-powered insights. This not only facilitates better portfolio management but also supports data democratization across teams, empowering decision-making at every level.

AI-infused payment systems:

Autonomous payment systems, powered by data products, handle transactions at unprecedented speed and scale. SurePay’s advanced payment gateway, for instance, ensured seamless operations for mobile, SEPA, and instant payments during a critical bank launch in Spain.

Cross-selling platforms:

Data-driven recommendation systems identify opportunities to cross-sell financial products based on a customer's transaction history and life stage.

Risk prediction models:

AI-curated data products enable advanced credit evaluations, anticipating financial risks with better precision and minimizing exposure.