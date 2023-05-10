Best practices to improve customer engagement in digital banking

1. Ideation: Involve early adopters without digital product experience

In this stage of prioritizing the key features of your digital banking products, existing customers of non-digital products can play a significant role. They can share their expectations or feedback on digital banking products.

Involving these customers has several benefits. As existing customers, they already demonstrate loyalty to your brand. When a new digital product satisfies their needs, they are more likely to share feedback. The feedback will usually prioritize a few key features in the initial release. Further, the revised product value proposition based on their feedback could be transferred into product launch marketing content to arouse the interest of new customers.

Here is an example of our recent engagement with a bank in China. This bank was trying to present its digital banking product as senior-friendly. Based on initial ideas from early adopters among its existing senior customers, a few product features were identified. These included promoting short-term deposit products with lower risk, redesigning a five-module home page into a simpler four-module one, and increasing the size of icons for better visibility. At the same time, the value identified through interviews—providing easy access for senior people—was emphasized in the marketing campaign, with face-to-face onboarding sessions in local communities to attract senior customers.