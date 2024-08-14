Driving innovation in social services with Amazon Bedrock

Singapore is undergoing a significant social shift, driven by its rapidly aging population. In 2022, 18% of its citizens were seniors aged 65 and above. By 2030, this demographic is projected to increase to 25%. Even with heightened focus and investments in healthcare, economic policies, and social schemes, the social sector grapples with surging healthcare demands and manpower constraints.

Volunteerism is recognized as an important means to augment these efforts. However, despite its potential, Singapore’s social sector faces significant hurdles. Although more than half of Singaporeans have expressed an interest in volunteering, only 22% actually do. There are many reasons for this, but of particular importance are inefficient processes and inadequate support systems for attracting, retaining and seamlessly integrating volunteers. In this context, technological innovation becomes not just beneficial but necessary.

At Thoughtworks, we recognize the immense value generative AI can bring to solving long standing challenges faced by the social sector. This motivated us to explore how AI can reinvent the volunteer experience and amplify its impact towards the aging population.

In partnership with AWS, we designed and developed an innovation project by bringing together our expertise in product innovation and AI capabilities and AWS’ advanced infrastructure and solutions for generative AI. In six weeks, we developed ISLA — an AI-powered chatbot that helps volunteers deliver exceptional services to those in need and enables social service providers to streamline their volunteer operations.

In this post, we will explore how we leveraged Amazon Bedrock and Thoughtworks’ GenAI Digital Product Accelerator to define impactful use cases in the volunteer experience, de-risk product decisions by assessing desirability, viability, feasibility and consider both the ethical and practical considerations implications of using generative AI in such a field.