Beyond the award
Starting a new job means getting to know more than a new role. It involves understanding how an organization works, building relationships, and finding the confidence to contribute. At Thoughtworks, New Hire Orientation (NHO) and Launch help new colleagues navigate those first experiences through opportunities to learn, connect, and become familiar with our culture and ways of working.
In September 2026, Thoughtworks received the TIARA Award for Excellence in Onboarding, recognizing our broader First Year Experience (FYE). Behind that recognition are the teams who design and support these programs and the people who participate in them.
We heard from four Thoughtworkers about their experiences with NHO and Launch, what stood out to them, and what they've carried into their work.
Reconnecting with Thoughtworks
For Marivone Araujo, returning to Thoughtworks was an opportunity to reconnect with an organization she already knew, but one that had evolved during her time away. Through NHO and Launch, she revisited the company's values, strategy, and ways of working while learning about current practices and building relationships with new colleagues.
The interactive discussions helped her feel prepared to return to her role and reconnect with the community. "Connecting with a new cohort of Thoughtworkers made me feel genuinely welcomed back into the community," Marivone shared. Her experience shows how onboarding can be valuable even for someone who has worked at Thoughtworks before.
Learning through real-world scenarios
Shahir Mohamed particularly appreciated the practical elements of NHO and Launch, including interactive roleplaying exercises designed around client situations. One memorable moment involved an instructor playing a client while using a Fox filter on Zoom, bringing some humor to the learning experience.
Beyond that moment, the exercises and immediate feedback from trainers helped Shahir understand what client interactions could look like and approach them with greater confidence. "The core mindsets around client collaboration and effective communication have stuck with me the most," he shared, explaining that those lessons continue to guide his client conversations.
Experiencing a different approach to onboarding
With 16 years of experience in the technology industry, Soumya Jena had participated in onboarding programs before joining Thoughtworks. What stood out to him about NHO was its emphasis on active participation rather than passive presentations and videos.
The program introduced practices such as pair programming, Test-Driven Development (TDD), Agile principles, and the Check-in Dance, while creating an environment where people could learn collaboratively. Soumya described the experience as "a hands-on, collaborative deep dive into modern engineering mindsets and culture." For him, it provided an introduction to the practices and expectations he would encounter in Thoughtworks teams.
Building connections from day one
For Tiago Ribeiro, the learning began earlier than expected. During his first two weeks at Thoughtworks, NHO and Launch introduced him to colleagues who offered new perspectives on work he had already been doing for years.
He particularly valued the guidance he received from Ana, whose practical insights he later applied directly to client work. Just as important were the relationships he began building during those first weeks. "The connections I formed early on will definitely stay with me throughout my journey," Tiago shared, reflecting on an experience that left him excited about what was ahead.
The experiences behind the recognition
Marivone, Shahir, Soumya, and Tiago arrived at Thoughtworks with different backgrounds and expectations. Their experiences highlight different aspects of onboarding, from reconnecting with the organization and understanding engineering practices to preparing for client conversations and building relationships with colleagues.
Our TIARA recognition acknowledges the work behind these experiences, including the contributions of the teams, trainers, and colleagues who support new Thoughtworkers during their first weeks.
And while onboarding may be one of the first experiences people have at Thoughtworks, the connections, lessons, and perspectives they gain can stay with them well beyond those initial weeks.
Disclaimer: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Thoughtworks.