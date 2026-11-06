Beyond the award

Starting a new job means getting to know more than a new role. It involves understanding how an organization works, building relationships, and finding the confidence to contribute. At Thoughtworks, New Hire Orientation (NHO) and Launch help new colleagues navigate those first experiences through opportunities to learn, connect, and become familiar with our culture and ways of working.

In September 2026, Thoughtworks received the TIARA Award for Excellence in Onboarding, recognizing our broader First Year Experience (FYE). Behind that recognition are the teams who design and support these programs and the people who participate in them.

We heard from four Thoughtworkers about their experiences with NHO and Launch, what stood out to them, and what they've carried into their work.