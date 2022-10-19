How to deal with the five dysfunctions of a team? (part two)

Lack of commitment

1. “Awesome Sharing”



To solve a lack of commitment, we need to create a safe environment for discussion, which is "Awesome Sharing." We take turns to share any topic, such as a skill we’ve just perfected, scientific knowledge, or even a blog. This session doesn’t need to be formal or well-prepared, it’s just a way for people to discuss things and learn from each other. If everyone can actively join in, the team will gradually become more technical, and everyone will develop the habit of actively asking questions and joining in discussions. Examples of topics we’ve covered include: Scala Monad Transformer, Category Theory and Game: You Draw and I Guess.



2. Direct Conversations

The simplest way to deal with someone not being fully involved in the team is to give them a friendly reminder to be more active. With trust having already been established, direct reminders are efficient and quick ways to get people’s attention back.

Avoidance of accountability

1. Duty Rotation System



The most effective way to ensure that a team works efficiently is through peer pressure. This is the foundation of the on-duty rotation system. Each member of the team takes turns to assume the "on-duty" role, and the rotation time is negotiated by the team itself. We do it once a week, and during the period of on-duty, we need to take on many responsibilities, such as reminding everybody to be on time, booking meeting rooms in advance, organizing Awesome Sharing, etc.. At first you may need reminders from your leader, but after several rounds, you will be better at implementing agile practices. More than any rule or institution, the fear of letting your colleagues down motivates you to work hard and get better.