"Measures shouldn’t become our goals", commonplace and sound advice when it comes to metrics. But what if there was a set of metrics that accurately captures how well your software team is delivering? And that this set of four key metrics can help drive effective behaviors and practices that will improve the performance of your software team, and ultimately your bottom line?

It might sound too good to be true but the concepts behind the ‘Four Key Metrics’ are backed by robust research. As the team behind the landmark book Accelerate has shown, organizations with teams who perform well on these Four Key Metrics also have higher rates of profitability, market share and customer satisfaction.

The ideas behind the Four Key Metrics emerged from work by the research group (now part of Google) DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA), which explored the business impact of the so-called DevOps movement. That work was further refined by Dr. Nicole Forsgren, Jez Humble and Gene Kim in the aforementioned Accelerate. Those metrics were identified as: deployment frequency, change lead time, change fail percentage and mean time to restore.

To the uninitiated, the metrics might not be easy to understand right off the bat. But they essentially cover how effectively — in terms of speed and stability — software teams can roll out change to those live systems for end users, be that customers, employees or partners.

Unpacking the Four Key Metrics

According to the DORA research, speed (or throughput) is best measured by:

Deployment frequency. How often changes are made to the live environment — the more frequently, the better. This seems counterintuitive for organizations where every software release is associated with a lot of risk. However, the DORA data shows what many tech practitioners have preached for years: The more frequently your developers deploy into the live environment, the more stable their deployments and releases to users eventually become. To score highly against this metric, teams have to continuously work on reducing those pains and blockers that are part of changing software systems. Typically, teams aim to streamline the process until it becomes so highly automated that changes are routine. And as a result, the decision on whether to release an update into the live environment becomes simply a business decision.

Change lead time. The time taken from when a developer changes the software code, to when that change is deployed into the live environment — the shorter, the better. To improve this metric, teams will need to introduce a high level of automation into their software development and testing process. They’ll continuously ensure that the changes they make individually still work well in combination.

However, it is important to measure stability of these speedy changes at the same time, to make sure that speed does not come at the price of quality. Stability is measured by: