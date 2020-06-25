Digital electrification transformation is upending the energy sector

Smart energy command and control

Smart energy enterprise software gives the customer control and visibility of their energy use by displaying generated energy versus grid delivered energy. Typically, this data is produced by another on-premise electricity management device such as an AC/DC inverter that communicates with the electrification cloud. One example of an intelligent and scalable ecosystem is the one Thoughtworks developed with Fresh Energy. Customers use it to manage their local use of electricity: turning energy consumers off, or using them at a certain time of day, or measuring the efficiency of their energy consuming devices. These on-premise devices also control whether to store excess electricity in on-premise energy / battery storage or to sell it to the grid. The decision to store or send power to the macro grid is covered below.

Renewable energy resources

Whether you're an installer, maintainer or warranty owner, when it comes to renewable energy resources, you’ll need enterprise software to monitor your installations and distributed energy generation equipment. Solar panels can have microinverter devices on each panel, generating operational telemetry / IoT sensing data. This information can be used by the warranty owner to measure and analyze, in real time, the operational status of each customer and each panel at a customer site. We built a solution for an energy demand response provider who works with commercial building owners to reduce energy use and cost during utility demand surges. It analyzes IoT sensor data from customer HVAC systems to determine the root cause of any performance issues.

Smart energy grid

For smart electricity grid owners or suppliers, Internet of Things (IoT) sensor data from the on-premise electrical net meters will be vital to tracking what’s happening in real time — and again, some form of software is needed to manage this. We worked with a customer that wanted to provide greater transparency within the electricity marketplace. They saw an opportunity to provide up-to-date information on energy production and consumption. Customer account management is needed to allocate generated electricity credits, lowering a customer’s bills. Aggregate electricity demand and generation measurements feed the grid’s management in the cloud. The measurement data is then in turn used by smart transmission to opportunistically generate and distribute electricity and the growth inherent in new electricity consumers coming online.

Electrified products and transport

Electrified products such as electrified transport are completely different from non-electrified alternatives, for example, petrol-powered vehicles. “Up to 70 control units operating with software from 200 different suppliers must be networked in [VW] vehicles” - VW Board Member Christian Senger. The software architecture of new and advanced electric vehicles surpasses petrol vehicles due to opportunities found when the whole vehicle is electric; the vehicle can be connected to the cloud in real time, receive updates over the air, provide and be provided traffic information to local vehicles. This software opportunity can be a challenge for companies for whom software is not a prime competence where chemical, petroleum and mechanical engineering prowess is preeminent.

The battery management system is a critical component for all ‘electrified’ consumers. We built a battery management system for an electric industrial vehicle manufacturer previously using only spreadsheets to measure their battery capacity availability. We designed the IoT hardware and the operational telemetry subsystem that lead to drastically increased battery life. Some vehicle manufacturers have 33% higher driving range versus other manufacturers with the same electric storage capacity. Software excellence improves on a continuous basis longevity, reliability, and safety. A traditional static, hardware built architecture couldn’t change once a vehicle left the factory. Electric vehicle manufacturers can use IoT technology to deliver over-the-air updates to continuously improve their fleet.

Electrification cloud

This smart ecosystem platform we have built is typical of one on the electrification cloud, connecting all the electrified elements. One key feature of the electrification cloud is that it will allow these loosely coupled cloud users to interact with each other. For instance, when the demand is great — say in summer time, when air-conditioning is needed for cooling — the grid could set their solar panel credits to a higher price to encourage more power to be sent to the macro grid instead of the on-premise storage. That should alleviate the need for the macro grid to startup a coal power plant.

The electrification cloud will obviously run in a datacenter — ideally a green one. A green cloud datacenter approach focuses on aligning three characteristics: its energy source, its energy efficiency and the number of servers in use. Energy savings estimates range from 10–20%, or the equivalent of adding 10–20% more workload. These savings are achieved by using renewable energy, smart cloud infrastructure management optimizing temperature and cooling, and measuring then optimizing compute usage. Once again, it’s the quality of the underpinning software that will determine the effectiveness of each approach.

Software is the key

So how important a role will software play in the Electrification Business Model Innovation? We’d argue: very. You need a platform to bring together the various electrification elements and create customer-enticing services. You could consider doing this at the hardware level, but purpose built hardware has a large achilles heel: it’s not readily adaptable, improvement only comes with buying new hardware, and optimization happens just once in a lifetime.

Another challenge could be that electrification itself will not happen or will not scale. How likely is this to be? Well electrification has been happening since Edison and Nikoli Tesla helped engineer it into existence. Solar energy has snuck up on the fossil fuel industry circa 2015. Scaling has happened. Swanson's law, named after Richard Swanson, says that the cost of the photovoltaic cells needed to generate solar power falls by 20% with each doubling of global manufacturing capacity.

Is Electrification another polluter of a different kind? Green energy generation thrives as a ‘non polluter’ — solar panels acquire energy from the sun, store it in a battery, fill the electrical grid and transportation with this stored electrical energy, with nary a fossil fuel plant in the chain. Recycling is possible with clean tech — for example batteries — what happens when they reach their end of life? Battery materials remain in a cell and can be recycled to recover its valuable materials for reuse.

There are some that argue electric cars are not greener. They secretly or not so secretly assume electricity must come from coal fired or gas powerplants. But research and policy will trump these beliefs:

A recent study by Florian Knobloch at Radboud University in the Netherlands and his colleagues again found that electric vehicles already have lower net carbon emissions in a number of regions.

New laws are also forcing the issue, as in New York City Council’s Local Law 97, one of 10 bills in the sweeping Climate Mobilization Act, requires New York City’s 50,000 largest buildings to reduce their carbon emissions by 40% by 2030 and by 80% by 2050. Owners of noncompliant buildings face the prospect of multimillion-dollar annual fines beginning in 2024.

Will the first one in, please hit start

Electrification is here... It can be harnessed by every motive component in our economy. It is controlled, enabled and made available through software.

Electrification’s components are no longer supplied by large monolithic engineering companies connected together through a high voltage transmission line. It is supplied by small, medium and large companies in a cooperative and competitive environment, continuously improving across a growing set of global standards of connectivity. As noted elsewhere, 5G telecommunications technologies, the Internet, Internet of Things, lithium ion chemistry and lastly enterprise and embedded software will bring us not only a carbon free ecosystem, but a constantly improving and healthier one.

This article was published on June 25, 2020