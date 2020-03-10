“In technology, to stay the same is to fall behind” says Eileen Martinson, CEO of Sparta Systems. Sparta is the world’s leading provider of quality management software. Their solutions, analytics and expertise make them the go to player in highly regulated industries like pharmaceuticals and biotech, medical devices and electronics manufacturing.





But the quality management industry is transforming quickly. Large corporations that have been successful with Sparta’s flagship software system now need to collaborate with an ever-expanding supplier network. To defend their market-leading position, Sparta needed to create a new type of product for small and medium sized companies in just 12 months.





A better way to track and manage quality





Sparta partnered with Thoughtworks to integrate 20 years of quality management expertise into an entirely new product based on SaaS technology.





For Sparta customers, the new solution puts the highest value on simplicity of design. The true multi-tenant SaaS design means customers can be up and running in weeks. A simplified UI means a more user-friendly and intuitive design, making it easier for them to track and record quality transactions. It enables connections between suppliers and manufacturers (many of which use Sparta’s flagship product TrackWise) to improve efficiency and get products to market quickly and safely.