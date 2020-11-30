The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) is the independent system and market operator for the National Electricity Market (NEM), the Western Australian Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM), wholesale and retail gas markets and supply hubs, and gas systems. Prior to consolidation under AEMO, these had been operated independently.





Western Australia's Independent Market Operator (IMO), a predecessor organisation formerly operating the WEM, wanted to provide greater transparency within the electricity marketplace. They saw an opportunity to provide up-to-date information on energy production and consumption - by taking advantage of the rich set of market data they hold.





Partnering with Thoughtworks, the IMO explored new approaches to communicate with their stakeholders using data visualisation and interactive infographics.