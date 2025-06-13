Transforming healthcare provider engagement using AI

Our client is a global pharmaceutical company, founded nearly a century ago, dedicated to tackling major chronic illnesses. As a recognized leader in the industry, their mission is to bring transformative change to patient care.
Personalizing engagement in a competitive market
Building meaningful connections with Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) – in order to ensure the effective sell-in of drugs and medicines – has always been a persistent issue in the pharmaceutical industry. Traditional approaches, relying on dashboards and 360-degree sales tools, have often fallen short of delivering truly personalized, data-driven interactions.
Rather than adding to the noise, our client set out to create a smarter, more responsive engagement model. Together, we built a new solution from the ground up, one that harnesses on-demand and real-time data to create a real competitive advantage for go-to-market representatives. As well as creating a brand new solution, which didn’t exist in-market previously, the initiative demanded deep cross-functional collaboration across IT, digital, marketing, sales and compliance to align around a shared goal: more tailored, trustworthy interactions that put the healthcare provider at the center.
Data-driven AI tools for smarter interactions
We collaborated with the client to design and deliver a suite of AI-powered tools designed to equip their teams for more effective HCP engagement:
Intelligent recommendation engine: At the solution's core is an AI-powered "Next best action" (NBA) engine, grounded in a robust data platform that integrates diverse data sources. This tool provides go-to-market representatives with deep insights into HCP preferences and habits and recommends the most effective actions and communication strategies for each HCP, helping representatives build stronger relationships and influence prescribing decisions with greater precision.
AI Assistant for representatives: To further support representatives, we launched the "Handy Reference" AI assistant. This application provides immediate support across key representative activities:
Product Q&A: Delivers quick, accurate answers to product questions, citing source materials directly.
Content search: Efficiently locates relevant articles and digital content across channels to share with HCPs.
Patient case search: Finds successful patient cases from the company's repository to enrich HCP discussions.
This assistant helps representatives prepare for visits, handle questions in real-time and conduct effective follow-ups, significantly enhancing their commercial workflow.
Successfully developing these tools required overcoming complex compliance standards, intricate system integrations and enabling accurate knowledge extraction from a wide range of sources.
Transforming engagement, efficiency and trust
The implementation of these AI-powered solutions delivered significant value across the business’ go-to-market function:
Go-to-market representatives are better equipped to deliver information efficiently, address HCP questions confidently and share relevant case studies, leading to more productive interactions with health care providers.
Providing timely, personalized information and relevant evidence helps build greater trust and loyalty with HCPs.
The tools streamline access to information, optimize the use of digital marketing resources, accelerate product understanding and significantly improve the speed while reducing the cost of training for new go-to-market representatives.
Our collaboration not only transformed how the client engages with HCPs but also demonstrates the power of AI to drive efficiency and build stronger commercial relationships in the pharmaceutical industry.