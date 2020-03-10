Digital Energy

Fresh Energy is Germany’s first digital electricity supplier. With a solution consisting of green electricity, a free-of-charge, intelligent electricity meter (smart meter) and the Fresh Energy app, customers have complete control over and transparency regarding their electricity consumption.





Background





Based on the electricity consumption data recorded by the smart meter, Fresh Energy can use algorithms, machine learning, and pattern recognition to not only visualize the overall consumption of a household but also identify how much power individual household devices consume. Many possibilities can be derived from this.





The Challenge





The entire energy-supply market is undergoing a radical transformation, triggered by both the political and industrial energy revolution and the changed expectations of consumers.





Today’s customers expect more than just electricity. They desire greater transparency, individuality, sustainability and digital services.





For this reason, Fresh Energy develops an intelligent and scalable ecosystem for customers and benefits from Thoughtworks’ experience and expertise in platform development.