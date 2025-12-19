The solution: A highly scalable transaction orchestrator

In collaboration with Thoughtworks, the DKatalis engineering team designed and built a lightweight, scalable transaction orchestration layer. Thoughtworks was chosen for its experienced engineers, deep expertise in solving complex problems, and strong cultural alignment. DKatalis’ prior positive experience with Thoughtworks further reinforced the decision.

This innovative solution sits between Bank Jago’s services and its core banking system, acting as a stateful cache. This stateful cache acts like a quick-thinking assistant, handling routine tasks efficiently while staying perfectly in sync with the banking core.

The transaction orchestration layer continuously synchronizes with the core, allowing it to process transactions at high speed while reconciling the data. Built using Kotlin Spring Boot and deployed on a GCP Kubernetes cluster, this microservice-based architecture was engineered for a single purpose: to make approval decisions significantly faster while handling variable loads efficiently in conjunction with the core.

To build trust in the system, the team implemented a rigorous, phased rollout. They started by testing with live customer traffic in parallel with the core, ensuring accuracy. The first release was a 1% canary, gradually ramping up to 100% as confidence in the platform grew. Built-in observability and circuit breakers were essential, providing real-time monitoring and automatically stopping the layer if synchronization was ever lost, guaranteeing data integrity.