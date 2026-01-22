Thoughtworks Recognized as an AI-First Consulting Firm by Constellation Research

Thoughtworks today announced it has been recognized by Constellation Research as one of its inaugural AI-First Consulting Firms, a distinction that highlights organizations leading the transformation of consulting through AI-native operating models, digital labor, and decision automation.

Constellation Research’s AI-First Consulting Firms recognition identifies services organizations that demonstrate measurable adoption of digital labor, strong revenue productivity, and the ability to deploy AI agents in production to deliver outcomes at scale. The list is based on surveys, analyst briefings, customer references and market Evaluation.

“AI marks a technology revolution of exponential scale, unlike anything we’ve seen before,” said R ‘Ray’ Wang, Founder and CEO of Constellation Research. “AI-first consulting firms are proving that small, highly effective teams, augmented by digital labor, can outperform legacy behemoths in speed, efficiency, and revenue productivity.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to building and delivering solutions with an AI-first mindset,” said Mike Sutcliff, Thoughtworks’ Chief Executive Officer. “The timing couldn’t be better. With our recently launched Agentic Development Platform, AI/works™, we are setting a new standard for our clients on how industrial-grade systems are built, run and evolve. This standard pairs decades of engineering IP with an Agentic Platform steered by our technologists.”

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 Thoughtworkers strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.







