IT operations, reinvented: Escape the grip of legacy technology

Outdated systems are a constant headache for IT operations, draining valuable resources and hindering progress. While a full overhaul can yield impressive results, not every organization is ready for such a high stakes move — according to Bain & company, 9 out of 10 of transformations fail to achieve their original goals. This is where continuous modernization comes in. This low-risk, OpEx-driven approach allows you to modernize incrementally over time, striking a balance between cost optimization and stability, all while paving the way for ongoing evolution.



Join Thoughtworks, in partnership with AWS, for this insightful webinar where we’ll break down the complexities of continuous modernization and reveal how IT operations can become a catalyst for innovation. We’ll show you how to protect your existing investments while gaining the flexibility to adapt to today’s fast-paced, economically turbulent landscape.

What you’ll learn:

How to build a modernization culture that drives business agility.

The role of AI-powered tools, such as Amazon Q and Amazon Bedrock in eliminating inefficiencies while closing the use case gap.

Practical phased approaches to scaling modernization across portfolios.

Effective strategies for balancing competing business priorities with finite budgets and IT resources.

How to bridge the evolving skills gap and empower your teams with the tools and mindset they need to succeed.

Real-world success stories of organizations revitalizing outdated environments with continuous modernization.

Who attended?

This webinar brings together Thoughtworks’ deep industry expertise and AWS’ leading cloud platform to deliver actionable insights and strategies. Learn how to take control of legacy challenges and set your IT operations on a path toward lasting transformation.



Job titles may include CIO, CTO, VP/SVP/Head of IT, Head of Business Unit/Managing Director, SVP of Support/Maintenance, and other senior decision-makers.