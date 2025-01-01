Join us in Gurgaon on the 10th of June for the upcoming Green Software Foundation Global Summit hosted by Thoughtworks!

The Green Software Foundation (GSF) is a non-profit foundation with currently 32 member organizations and almost 694 individuals aiming to build a trusted ecosystem of people, standards, tooling and best practices for Green Software. The GSF is ensuring software as part of the climate solution, not the climate problem. The Foundation's mission is to reduce the total change in global carbon emissions associated with software.

Sustainability is fast becoming a business imperative. As consumers, employees, and investors increasingly factor environmental concerns into their decision-making, organizations need to have sustainability embedded in their strategy. Technology presents both challenges and opportunities here, as digital computing is itself a major contributor to climate change.

How can we use tech to run our businesses and our lives more sustainably and make a positive impact on the planet?

This summit aims to provide educational content and networking opportunities for participants interested in sustainability and cleantech, help folks gain invaluable insights, meet like-minded community members and be more sustainable in their work.

Join us for engaging discussions around green software principles, ways to measure a piece of software’s carbon footprint, and to learn more about sustainability. Also, hear from sustainability leaders on challenges faced in modern tech businesses and their learnings around the same.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Note: Due to limited seating arrangements, this will be a hybrid event. Please RSVP using this email id: gsfindiasummit@thoughtworks.com if you wish to attend the event in person.