Can AI drive the next evolution of data mesh? 

As organizations strive to become more data-driven, data mesh has emerged as a transformative approach to decentralizing data ownership, making data more accessible and valuable across teams. From automating data governance to enhancing data discoverability, AI holds the potential to unlock new efficiencies and deliver even greater business value. However, challenges persist—how can we ensure that AI continues to support human-centric decision-making?
Join our subject matter experts from mobile.de, Kleinanzeigen and Thoughtworks, to explore the intersection of AI and data mesh, discussing key considerations for leveraging AI to create a more scalable, intelligent, and impactful data strategy.
Whether you're a data leader, IT professional, or a driving force for organizational change, this discussion will offer valuable, actionable insights to enhance your Data and AI strategy.
