The By Thoughtworks event tech-talk series is a community forum to share industry thinking about emerging technical trends, and -- as always -- inspire debate and conversation.

 

You’ll find an open, comfortable environment for technologists to meet and discuss recent developments in the tech world, projects that both inspire and challenge, and how to stay on top of the ever-shifting tech landscape.

 

We invite you to join our groups in your local city so you can be kept informed on upcoming events. 

 

 

On demand events

Crucial considerations for adopting generative AI

Speakers: Brett Irvine, Technical Lead, REA Group, Yapeng Zhang, Lead Consultant and Scott Shaw, Chief Technology Officer APAC, Thoughtworks

Tech Radar: How is AI, cloud and accessibility shaping the industry today?

Speakers: Ben Doyle, Head of Data and Financial Services, David Tan, Lead ML Engineer, Katie Peterson, Senior Software Developer and Scott Shaw, Chief Technology Officer APAC, Thoughtworks

Lost in translation: Bridging the Business and IT divide

Speakers: Mara Cajar Robinson, Product Principal, Sarah Taraporewalla, Technology Advisor & Nigel Dalton, Social Scientist, Thoughtworks 

Jungle or Zoo? Managing the landscape of highly scaled work in the 2020s

Speakers: Prachi Tiwari, Lead Consultant & Nigel Dalton, Social Scientist, Thoughtworks 

Mobile mindset: 7 shifts in thinking to build your mobile teams

Speaker: Sarah Smith, Consultant Lead Developer, Thoughtworks

Accelerating towards net zero

Speaker: Andy Nolan, Director of Emerging Technologies, Thoughtworks

Cat or guacamole? Why AI makes mistakes and how we can fix it

Speaker: Dane Sherburn, Software Developer, Thoughtworks

Engineering effectiveness

Speaker: Heiko Gerin, Head of Engineering, Thoughtworks

An introduction to machine learning feature stores

Harmeet Sokhi, Senior Consultant - Data Engineer, Thoughtworks

Event-driven architecture

Speakers: Sarah Taraporewalla, Ann Mwangi, Duana Stanley, Michelle Lo, Technologists, Thoughtworks

Tech radar vol. 22: The value of enduring engineering practices

Speakers: Inny So, Effy Elden, Scott Shaw, Evan Bottcher, Technologists, Thoughtworks

Micro frontend myths

Speaker: Cam Jackson, Lead Developer, Thoughtworks

Humane by design: Principles for good digital identity

Speakers: Robin Doherty, Lead Security Architect & Katherine Alsop, Principal Service Designer, Thoughtworks

Product management on the inside

Speaker: Meaghan Waters, Product and Experience Design Principal, Thoughtworks

Guiding the evolution of data mesh with fitness functions

Speakers: Zhamak Dehghani, Director of Emerging Technologies for Thoughtworks North America & Dave Colls, Director, Data & AI Practice for Thoughtworks Australia

Applying lessons from open source to your own platform

Speaker: Charles Korn, Lead Consultant Software Developer, Thoughtworks

