Tech talk series
A community for technologists.
The By Thoughtworks event tech-talk series is a community forum to share industry thinking about emerging technical trends, and -- as always -- inspire debate and conversation.
You’ll find an open, comfortable environment for technologists to meet and discuss recent developments in the tech world, projects that both inspire and challenge, and how to stay on top of the ever-shifting tech landscape.
We invite you to join our groups in your local city so you can be kept informed on upcoming events.
On demand events
Crucial considerations for adopting generative AI
Speakers: Brett Irvine, Technical Lead, REA Group, Yapeng Zhang, Lead Consultant and Scott Shaw, Chief Technology Officer APAC, Thoughtworks
Tech Radar: How is AI, cloud and accessibility shaping the industry today?
Speakers: Ben Doyle, Head of Data and Financial Services, David Tan, Lead ML Engineer, Katie Peterson, Senior Software Developer and Scott Shaw, Chief Technology Officer APAC, Thoughtworks
Lost in translation: Bridging the Business and IT divide
Speakers: Mara Cajar Robinson, Product Principal, Sarah Taraporewalla, Technology Advisor & Nigel Dalton, Social Scientist, Thoughtworks
Jungle or Zoo? Managing the landscape of highly scaled work in the 2020s
Speakers: Prachi Tiwari, Lead Consultant & Nigel Dalton, Social Scientist, Thoughtworks
Mobile mindset: 7 shifts in thinking to build your mobile teams
Speaker: Sarah Smith, Consultant Lead Developer, Thoughtworks
Accelerating towards net zero
Speaker: Andy Nolan, Director of Emerging Technologies, Thoughtworks
Cat or guacamole? Why AI makes mistakes and how we can fix it
Speaker: Dane Sherburn, Software Developer, Thoughtworks
Engineering effectiveness
Speaker: Heiko Gerin, Head of Engineering, Thoughtworks
An introduction to machine learning feature stores
Harmeet Sokhi, Senior Consultant - Data Engineer, Thoughtworks
Event-driven architecture
Speakers: Sarah Taraporewalla, Ann Mwangi, Duana Stanley, Michelle Lo, Technologists, Thoughtworks
Tech radar vol. 22: The value of enduring engineering practices
Speakers: Inny So, Effy Elden, Scott Shaw, Evan Bottcher, Technologists, Thoughtworks
Micro frontend myths
Speaker: Cam Jackson, Lead Developer, Thoughtworks
Humane by design: Principles for good digital identity
Speakers: Robin Doherty, Lead Security Architect & Katherine Alsop, Principal Service Designer, Thoughtworks
Product management on the inside
Speaker: Meaghan Waters, Product and Experience Design Principal, Thoughtworks
Guiding the evolution of data mesh with fitness functions
Speakers: Zhamak Dehghani, Director of Emerging Technologies for Thoughtworks North America & Dave Colls, Director, Data & AI Practice for Thoughtworks Australia
Applying lessons from open source to your own platform
Speaker: Charles Korn, Lead Consultant Software Developer, Thoughtworks