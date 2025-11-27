Prem Chandrasekaran: Hello, everyone. Welcome to yet another episode of the Thoughtworks Technology Podcast. My name is Prem. I'm one of the regular hosts on the podcast. I've got two of my colleagues here, Lilly and Neal. Do you folks want to introduce yourselves?

Lilly Ryan: Hi. Yes. I'm Lilly. I'm a Principal Cybersecurity Engineer here at Thoughtworks.

Neal Ford: Hi. I'm Neal Ford, also one of your regular hosts. We couldn't actually figure out how to assign host and guest for this particular episode, so we're all host and guest for this because this is a part two follow-up episode about vibe coding. About six months ago, the three of us, plus our colleague Babitha, recorded a podcast about vibe coding that happened right at the time that vibe coding became a popular meme. We'll talk about that in just a second.

This is a follow-up six months later as to how the world has consumed and encapsulated the concept of vibe coding, and what it has become over the course of the last six months. One of the things that we talked about in that previous episode, in fact, we started a previous episode with this concept of semantic diffusion, which Martin Fowler, our Chief Scientist, I think defined, or at least popularized this idea that any term that you put out there, when it's used enough, the meaning of it will start diffusing and people will start applying whatever meaning they want to it.

We should probably start off this podcast with giving a definition that we can work with throughout this podcast as to what vibe coding is. Because one of the things that we're going to talk about is the wide variety of definitions and attitudes that exist out in the world. Who wants to give us a working definition of vibe coding as it currently stands?

Prem: It started with this tweet that Dr. Andrej Karpathy made, where he said that he just gives into his vibes. He does not look at the software that's produced. He just chats with the AI, and then at the end of it, he gets some working software. If it doesn't work, he just takes error messages and that kind of thing and then pastes it back to the AI, and then it magically corrects things. Basically, a form of producing software where the code that is used to produce the software almost vanishes into the background. The focus is mainly on producing the software itself and looking at it from the outside. That is what it meant, at least, at the time. Right now, Lilly, do you want to want to venture a definition?

Lilly: I think the entire internet at this point has had a go at venturing a definition. It seems trite to me to go to the dictionary definition, but I think it's relevant in this case because Collins Dictionary, a few weeks ago, announced that vibe coding was their 2025 Word of the Year. It's a phrase of the year, but it's Word of the Year. I thought they would wait until December till announcing this, but they go ahead and do it in November.

What they define it as is the use of artificial intelligence prompted by natural language to assist with the writing of computer code, which is a bit of a different thing to what Karpathy was talking about back in February. Certainly, something that I've seen as conversations about this have unfolded in the intervening months, that vibe coding means whatever you want it to mean. Quite often, in your context, it's often used as a pejorative term. It's sometimes used as a complimentary term.

I think the word vibe in here is really the operational part for me. Vibe implies, to me, something that is very flow-based. We said this in the first episode that we recorded on this topic, that the flow state part of this is really the compelling part to a lot of people. That it enables you to roll with the ideas that you've got and see them come to some kind of fruition. The vibe is also a very loose thing. While that's good for prototyping and experimenting, it's also not the kind of thing you want handling healthcare data.

There's a question then about what it means now to different people. To me, that word vibe still really comes back to I've prompted something into existence, and I haven't really checked to see how it's put together. I haven't really put too much thought into the overall context. I just wanted to see what would happen; here is the result. That is not what everybody means by it, but it's certainly how I think about it when I hear that term vibe coding, specifically these days. What about the rest of you?

Neal: Engineering is a merger of craft plus science. Vibe coding, to me, feels like leaning into the craft side and letting the annoying science stuff go to the side. I'd really love to have a building, but all the engineering stuff, the building is annoying, I have to do all that math. I'd rather just build a beautiful facade and that sort of stuff. I think that's where the vibe thing comes in, is because it's a fun vibe and it's the fun part, the creative part without the annoying responsible part.

It's nice to build a beautiful building, but then if you forget to put doors and locks on it, then people are going to crash into your building and do stuff that you didn't want in your building. That is ultimately the downside of this is too much vibe, not enough engineering. [chuckles]

Prem: I interpreted it slightly differently. It never was the original form, or at least I never took it to be the way that it was originally defined by Karpathy. For me, it was, we produce software for our clients in usually enterprise scenarios. That kind of style just does not work. For me, it was getting help from the AI to produce software, but at the same time putting in a bunch of guardrails so that both the AI and the human, or the humans who are involved, can actually evolve the software without fear of what breaks, which has always been the case with things like TDD and continuous integration and everything related to the Agile moment.

This was just yet another way to apply that without you actually having to manually type in the code yourself, which is what we were used to doing previously. I wrote an article on that as well, and I called it Vibe Coding. Why? Because I gave into the hype at the time, and a lot of folks criticized me by saying, "Oh, you're not really talking about vibe coding. You're talking about something else, which is AI-assisted development, but this is not vibe coding."

Lilly: Back in October, I think it was Simon Willison posted something about this as he has wanted to referring to vibe engineering as that distinction, the way that he was thinking about it to say, "All right, well, you have your vibe coding where you're coming up with code and the output is code," but vibe engineering, the word engineering implies a lot more of that rigor that Neal was talking about earlier.

To put it with the word vibe is a bit of a contrast in terms and could perhaps make it a little oxymoronic, I don't know, but it does describe a bit more of what you are talking about, Prem, that I think having a bit more context around it, putting in some guardrails, having a way of steering what you want that's not just about that conversation that you are having, that exchange that you are having with a large language model at the time, but also that you have given it a structure within which to operate overall.

That, I think, reflects a larger trend across the industry in general, which was nascent when we were speaking about this back in March or April, and has certainly hit the mainstream now where a lot more folks are talking about how best to work with agents, with assistants, with bits and pieces plugged into the sides of things that can help you with the rigor that's required for the kinds of actual engineering that we're talking about, these parts that will make it reliable or make the output shaped more toward what we want rather than whatever the large language model is pulling out of the latent space based on the prompt that you gave it.

That has, I think, a lot to do with the emergence of the model context protocol at the same time earlier in the year, which, as it has matured, and it's still only what, 10, 11 months old at this point, but it's got a lot of maturing to do. As it has moved into the spotlight, has brought in with it a lot more of these tools and compatibilities and plugins and things that allow people to pull in context from different places at different times to inject what they need into that context window so that what comes out the other end is guided not just by whatever the user happens to type into that prompt box, but also by documentation that might be relevant at the time that's gone and been fetched.

That you could have sub-agents doing things, which you could at the time that we were speaking, but it was a lot less common then than it is now. Given the speed at which things work, I feel like I'm talking about something that happened 10 years ago, and it wasn't, but that is the speed we're operating at.

Neal: Well, that is the speed of how fast generative AI is affecting our ecosystem. I think that's a reflection of how the definition of vibe coding has shifted almost in lockstep with the rise of agentic AI, because what was originally the original definition of vibe coding suddenly became much more powerful when you have autonomous agents, because you can tell them, "Build me a fitness function and make sure that passes before you move on to something else."

That was something that was much more cumbersome if you're just doing code assistance, but now you have these autonomous agents, and now it becomes, as Prem was talking about it in an earlier conversation, building specifications that build some of these better safeguards. I'll let him talk about that, but I think that's more of a reflection of a more modern definition of vibe coding, at least I think what Prem would like for it to be, which incorporates agentic AI to build a lot more of those engineering safeguards in the code.

Prem: Absolutely. Lilly, you mentioned the model context protocol. That gives us a hook to move into the next segment of-- Looks like the tooling has matured a little bit since our first conversation. MCP wasn't a thing, at least at the time, but now it's almost de facto. Are there other tools like that that have actually made something like this a little bit more viable, or is MCP it? Is that the game changer here because now you're able to pull in context rather flexibly from a bunch of sources?

Like you may have your requirements management system, you may have your CI/CD system, you may have your production logs, and whatever else like that to pull in the right context, and then now inform the software that you build. Are there other things like that in your experience?

Lilly: With the shift that has happened away from trying to make the next new Big Bang model with a massive step-changing capabilities, I think being a bit more realistic and talking about what can fine-tuned smaller models do? What can our models do if they are focused on this specific task, or that? What has been very helpful in these kinds situations has been the ability to switch between different kinds of fit-for-purpose tooling, not just through the model context protocol, but also through the types of large language models that you might want to use, or even the types of deterministic tool sets that you might want to use at the right moment, for example, to switch.

I can see that this is built into a lot of things, like Cursor, Claude Code, and so on. To switch between a less robust model with fewer parameters and so on, for some of the things like Git commits and things like that. Something with a lot more capability, a larger context window, and more parameters to deal with the actual coding itself, I think, is a big step change, a very useful one, and also one that makes better use of resources is a big one for me.

I really like that focus that's coming to play on what language models can do when they're not large, massive models, but actually coming back to that very foundational philosophy of that tool for a purpose, rather than saying this is one thing that can be anything to anybody, which comes with a significant number of risks and opportunities, but also risks to be able to say, "I know exactly what I want out of this, and I don't want to have to spend time coaxing it out of this extremely broad amount of training data that's gone into this.

I know exactly what I need from this context, and it's this thing, and I need a model that does that." That's both better for resources broadly speaking in terms of time, money, the environment, but also, it gets you what you need faster if you actually know what you want, which, when we're talking about building software, once we've done prototyping.

In our context, where our clients are at, they often have an idea of what they want. We don't need that broad brush stuff. That is experimental, and it's very useful for certain phases of things, but not for what we're doing when it comes to delivering reliable software that actually works in front of customers.

Neal: What you're suggesting there, which I think is correct, is there's a spectrum of capabilities here that has emerged over time. It's not a binary of using AI versus not. In fact, one of the pieces of advice on our most recent radar was, "Don't use AI for deterministic things," because you're just wasting energy and resources, because if it's deterministic, you don't need AI for that.

That would be one end of the spectrum and then a full-blown LLM at the other, but now, right-sizing usage is along the tool and engineering chain, I think, is a good indication of understanding capabilities and trying to right-size for context resources and some other balances like that.

Prem: You talked about models, you talked about the model context protocol, and then the third thing that I'll say is our ability to prompt, as well, has probably improved. I do see a lot of prompt templates that people use to try, and I won't say, predictable output, that's probably not possible, but at least something that borders on getting to that place of getting somewhat reliable, predictable output. Those three things, for example, in terms of the model, there is Cursor's Composer 1, which is a purpose-built model. It's not one of the frontier models from OpenAI or Anthropic, or Google's Gemini; they have purpose-built. It's blazing fast, I might add.

They don't obviously tell you the internals of how they have built it, it's closed source, but it's purpose built and it's cheaper than some of those frontier models, and it actually does a pretty good job. I can't really say that it was any worse than any of the other ones. Yes, those kinds of tooling do seem to be getting a lot of investment in, and I guess we're probably going to continue for the foreseeable future.

Lilly: A thing I've also seen evolve has been not just how the code comes to be, which is often what vibe coding is getting at with the term, but we've had the opportunity to see what it looks like when code written by an AI, an LLM ends up in production and runs for a period of time and what that means for maintainability. No code that comes from anybody, from a human, from a machine, whatever it is, is going to be perfect when it's written, and it's certainly not going to remain constant over time.

The environment shifts around it, even if the code itself is as well-balanced as it could be at the time that it was put together, and from a security point of view, which is my main focus, maintainability is really where that difficulty comes into it. We've made it even easier, I think, now for people of many different kinds of backgrounds to write and produce code, which is an excellent thing when it comes to people figuring out what they want, being able to make the tools that they want to support the needs that they have.

Where that, I think, extends is do we have vibe maintenance? How does it work when we project it into the future? Because sitting in the security side of things, often the things that I see are the bits that break. I don't get to see a lot of the good use cases because otherwise people don't call me, and that certainly biases my perspective, but it does mean that this is an increasingly active concern because we've seen as it has gone on applications breaking.

This was something we mentioned in the first episode that we did about this, that people were hacking vibe-coded applications as people were publishing them, especially the ones where people were very prominently discussing how they were building this out with vibe coding. We've also seen data breaches in the intervening time with apps that have since been found to have been "vibe coded," and by that I mean, written almost entirely by large language models without the developers themselves reviewing the output or having the skills to review the output, which is a problem.

Not to mention that when code is produced quite often it doesn't come with non-functional requirements like accessibility and like security. Unless you're explicitly asking for something to be secured, it's not going to do that. The application will work just fine in that happy path case without it, and those kind of things, I think, are really starting to surface up. They're things that many folks predicted, especially when this all kicked off. We started to see more and more concrete examples as time goes on, because maintainability is the really hard part in my view.

Prem: That actually raises the question, are there any good patterns that have emerged, or are there clear anti-patterns that you would want to stay away from?

Neal: What I was going to say is what Lily was talking about reminds me of nothing is static in the software development ecosystem. As vibe coding becomes more popular, I fully expect that exploits will start looking for the hallmarks of vibe-coded sites and start trying to exploit them explicitly in a very rapid fashion.

I remember, this is back many, many years ago, but back when Windows had a lot, let's say, serious security problems, and I remember at the time, the instructions for installing Microsoft SQL Server at one point said, unplug the computer for the internet and put the CD in and install it, and then install these five patches, because the description was the background radiation of the internet is that if this server is plugged into the internet, by the time you install it before you can install the patch, it will have been infected to the point where it's unusable anymore.

That's what I fear for some of the vibe-coding, because there are going to be holes that show up consistently in a lot of these vibe-coded solutions that I think will be-- The rapid exploit will be shocking, because as we know, several malicious MCP servers have already shown up in the wild, for Lilly in particular. I think she, because of her position, focuses a lot on the very specific security as a non-functional requirement or architecture characteristic. I think all of these architecture characteristics are ones that are the things that people carry less about in the vibe coding world than in traditional software development.

Prem: What you're saying is blindly trusting the code that AI wrote is a clear anti-pattern. We still, as humans, even if it is authored largely by AI, have a responsibility to review what the AI wrote, because at the end of the day, when a commit happens, it happens against the human's name. We can't say that it was the AI that wrote it. It wasn't me. That's one thing that we have to be very cognizant of, is what you folks seem to be saying?

Neal: I actually think that's a spectrum as well. If I'm using it to generate a quick prototype, then I care less about internal code quality, and cyclomatic complexity, and even security, and some things like that, if it's never going outside the firewall. If I'm building a medical record system, [chuckles] I'm going to be obsessed about that kind of stuff. I think it's purpose-fit. I think the mistake a lot of people make is getting-- It's just like anything that you enjoy doing.

You don't do the responsible steps that are required for that thing, and actually figuring out what those are as you're building the thing. I know many cases where spreadsheets become massive, complex applications just because they just kept growing over time, and there's a problem with vibe-coded solutions as well of that organic growth.

Lilly: Not everything needs to be incredibly gold-plated at the time that it's produced. We spoke earlier about prototyping, and about experimenting, and about the craft, the art, the fun, and the enjoyment of building things. Those are different parts of that spectrum that you were talking about, Neal, where we've got, at one end, enterprise software that has not just customer expectations, but legislative requirements and all kinds of other things that it needs to meet, which is right at the other end of that spectrum from playing around.

Both of those things could be hacked, but whatever you're using the tool for, it's important, I think, to bear that end context in mind. What I see, though, is not just in the code, although there's been a lot of focus put on what types of vulnerabilities are in LLM-produced code, but that it's also in how it's published, how it's put out to the world. There are certainly now a lot of platforms, like Lovable, Replit, and so on, that can help with that and make it a lot easier to put something out there.

That was true even before LLM-assisted coding was a thing. When it comes to publishing things online, I've seen very well secured code that is tested and all kinds of other stuff be published and the administrative endpoint is just right there online, straight up exposed to the internet, or folks putting it together may have really strong application experience or focused entirely on the application and not on the infrastructure, so that you've got that background radiation of the internet that you mentioned earlier, Neal, which is only intensified over time, hitting open EC2 IP addresses and scanning it automatically because that is just how the web works.

It's how the internet works. It's not part of how people think about an app necessarily. The entire concept, that whole spectrum of the things that need to go into producing a piece of software, and if it is the intention to put in front of other people, doing so. Those are all the responsibilities that a developer has to bear in mind, I think. It's not just that it's made coding easier, but it's made it more and more important that people have a clear picture of what they're doing, if they're intending to do it with any seriousness, and that they're pulling all of that into the work that they're doing, as they do it, that has to be not just the app, but also the infrastructure, the logic requirements, and everything else that goes with it.

Neal: One of the things that we talked about on our most recent radar was the thing that we put on hold, which was AI-accelerated shadow IT, which are people vibe coding little solutions and then putting them beyond the firewall to be useful for something and then surprising someone.

Toward Prem's asking us for advice, maybe that's a piece of advice is getting more diligent or formal in an organization about when does vibe coded solution need to pass through a threshold where we do need to start caring more diligently about some important things like security or code quality or whatever the case may be before it ends up being accidentally being published somewhere where it's going to get something in trouble.

I don't think a lot of organizations, because in the past, it wasn't possible for someone in the accounting department to create an application that does significant stuff with databases and can really cause some trouble somewhere. I think that's a new attack vector within the organization of your business, people accidentally attacking you by putting stuff where it shouldn't be.

Lilly: The ongoing maintenance responsibilities, too, that the applications generally solve problems people really do have, and that haven't been solved any other way. It is an enabler, and it needs to be looked at in practice over time. Whose responsibility is it to maintain that application once it has been produced? If the accounting department hasn't traditionally been in the business of building applications, they also probably haven't been in the business of maintaining applications either. They've got different skill sets and different specialties.

Prem: Looks like this style of development is here to stay. I can speak for myself, and I can tell you that I would not want to go back to the old style of manually typing in code the way that I used to do with an IDE like IntelliJ. I used to think of IntelliJ as the thing that made me complete, where it would almost complete what I was doing, and almost predict what I was doing, and it felt magical, but now this is several notches higher than that.

Where the difference is, I would not even pick up something to do, versus yes, I'm very confident that I can do it in a very short amount of time. That's the kind of difference that I see personally. I'm not vibe coding in the literal sense of how it was defined. I am engineering it, or at least I'd like to think that I am.

Lilly: Given that we're passing the host hat around a little bit in this conversation, I had a question for the both of you, which was something that we've discussed internally at Thoughtworks quite often, that many AI coding assistants are presented as a pair or a co-pilot, and as an organization where we've traditionally had really strong opinions and takes about what pairing is, what it means for software development success and so on.

Can you vibe code as a team, or is this a solo activity? Is this between you and a machine? Can you vibe pair with others, and what does that code mean for its legibility to others or its ability to be consumed in a team-based context?

Prem: Here are my experiences. With AI, I've mostly been working solo, but before that, I used to pair quite often with a lot of our colleagues. We did try the part where you've got a human pair, and then also the AI. My experience was that was very clunky, to be honest. It was a lot more easier when it was just me and the AI. My pair probably felt the same way as well, where now, in the case of a pair, we would alternate between the keyboard versus the thinking role. It almost naturally flowed.

Whereas when we were three of us, it felt like a crowd. I'm like, "Now, who's doing the thinking now and who's doing the coding now? Looks like the AI is always the one who's writing the code for most of it. Are we both thinking? Are we not always on the same page? What happens when you're not on the same page?" It was just hard to manage, at least for me, but I must say that I've not experienced that beyond a few occasions. The majority of the time, I've been solo, and I've found it pretty rewarding to be honest. It's been a lot of fun where the AI actually points out a bunch of things that I would not have thought of.

It almost felt like a real human being there, and not only that, a real human who will never look at their email, a real human who will never take a bathroom break, that kind of thing. To remain in a flow state was surprisingly easier, because they're not looking at their phones, they're not looking at their watches, they're not moving away from their desk. They're just there until the time that you want them to be there. Then, when you don't want them to be there, you just walk away, and everything ends right there, so just felt pretty interesting. Although I'm a big proponent of pair programming, I must say. It just makes me much better.

Neal: In my opinion, what you do with an AI cannot be considered pair programming. It's something else. It's quite useful. It's like one and a half programming, because the other aspect of pair programming, besides just splitting the work, is it's literally different cognitive loads, so driver versus navigator. Driver is worried about syntax and getting the test to pass, but navigator's thinking, "Should this class really be here? Should we refactor this?"

Those are two different cognitive levels, and you can't achieve that as a solo. When you're using AI, what you're doing is relegating the driver role to AI, and you become the full-time navigator, which is okay, but it's also more tiring than switching, because one of the beautiful things that I used to like to do a lot was ping pong pair programming, where I create a failing test. Now you have to make that test pass and create another failing test, and it forces you back and forth between those two roles.

That is actually refreshing, because it forces you from the macro level to the micro level constantly, and you just don't get that when you're using AI purely as a driver. It's useful to create more code, but I don't believe it creates this high-quality code, because that constant shifting from micro to macro is the thing that gives you much higher quality code from pair programming versus a solo.

Lilly: One of the reasons I asked that was because I think that it does tend to become a very solo effort, vibe coding. I've never seen it work well when there have been two humans involved, which makes it an interesting way to develop your own processes on something. I think also makes them harder to communicate to anybody else on the team. When it comes to how this is applied in a team context, I'm seeing a lot of unexplored tensions there, broadly speaking, where people will sometimes refer to large language models as teammates, which is an anthropomorphization I don't especially think is appropriate.

I think that they do. I think what you said earlier, Prem, is pretty important, that it's helping to elaborate on your own thoughts and get into your own ideas. What you said, Neal, about being 1.5 is probably about right. It extends yourself, but it doesn't bring anybody else, any other human beings, into that context with you. When it comes to what's produced with that flow, what are the good practices for making it work in a context where you have an entire team that relies on the stuff that you're coming up with, and relies on sharing the context that you are developing in your little solo flow?

Prem: It's an interesting experience. I think we probably need a little bit more time to actually pass judgment on whether it works in a situation where there's more than one human involved, along with an AI, but so far, so good, I guess.

Neal: One of the things when you write, you find out what metaphors work globally and which ones don't. This one actually surprised me. I've been trotting out this metaphor in a lot of European countries, and they don't get it, so I'll ask my two cohosts here, "Do you know about the phrase yak shaving as a computer science activity?" Both of you know yak shaving. Turns out a lot of people don't know yak shaving. They don't know what in the world you're talking about.

I need to describe, this is part of a computer science hacker terminology. Yak shaving is this process where, oh, I need to solve this problem, but then it generates another little problem that I need to solve, which generates another little problem. You get six or seven problems down the stack, and you realize, "Wait a minute. I'm trying to solve a problem that's way more difficult than the original problem I needed to solve, but you're in that problem-solving death loop, and you can't."

That's what yak shaving is. Where it came from is unimportant. It's a silly cartoon, but my observation is that LLMs and particularly agentic AI is fantastic for automated yak shaving. I need something done, I don't know exactly how to do it, but just go figure that out. I think that's where it's actually quite useful for a pair, because a pair can focus more on the holistic design and architecture of the system and let the LLM yak shave the solutions for things with some checks and safeguards, including some specifications, include things like tests and fitness functions.

I haven't seen that done a lot, but it seems to me that that might be a pair plus an apprentice. Of course, the problem that immediately comes to mind is the sorcerer's apprentice, and you give these agents this autonomy, and suddenly bad things happen. I think that metaphor is inevitable when you start talking about agents.

Lilly: There's a question about how-- a question that comes up often when discussing vibe coding is how to play with this type of tooling without de-skilling yourself. There's a lot that I've learned through the inevitable yak shaving, especially as I was developing skills for myself, like professional coding and software skills. Problem solving and experiencing yak shaving is I think an important part of learning. How do you play with the tools that you've got at hand without de-skilling yourself? What do you see as being important for people who are learning using this tooling to bear in mind as they're using it?

Prem: It's a very important point. I'll give you a real-world example where I'm working with a team, and this is a fairly junior team. It was an interesting, challenging feature that needed to be built. To my surprise, they built it in very quick time. I was like, "Wow. That's interesting." It worked. They showed me a demo, and they're like, "Wow. This is working great." My question was, "Okay. What did you do? How did you do it?" They were unable to answer that question.

That was like, "Oh. Wait." This was a bit of a friendly audience. I said, "Look, if this was a more formal audience, then this would not reflect very well on us. We cannot have the situation where we don't know what exactly got built, although it might appear to be working." That's a thing that I think we all have to guard against. It's like what used to be Stack Overflow-driven development. People would do that or Google-driven development.

Where they would look for a certain recipe, they would find it, they would find the first post on Stack Overflow or Google, and then just paste that exact same code into the ID and check it in. Then they have no idea what happened. That kind of experience can get taken to the extreme here, because this is probably a hundred times, I don't know how much, but definitely a lot more powerful than that. Here, you don't even have to do some digging and searching and all of that.

You just ask a question, and it just vomits out a bunch of stuff that looks right. Then now you're like, "Okay. It seems to be working. Is it the best thing? I don't know. It just works. Why the hell do I care? Let me just get done with this and move on to the next thing." The temptation is really, really high. It is on us to resist that temptation, because it's only going to get worse by putting in a bunch of safeguards to prevent that from happening.

Otherwise, all of the things that Lilly, you mentioned and Neal, you mentioned about security being a problem and so on and so forth are just waiting to happen. It does subvert that learning process, because previously, at least I would have to understand what is going on with that Stack Overflow piece of code, or at least I would try. Now, I'm like, "If I'm not even looking at what code is getting produced and just seems to work in large batches, then yes, it's definitely a problem.

In fact, Thoughtworker Unmesh actually wrote on Martin's blog exactly about this problem, where he said that it completely subverts the learning process. There is a joy in going through the grind a little bit, but now it's instant gratification. Now you're like, "You asked the question, and you've got the answer, and you can move on. Oh, wow, that's pretty easy."

Lilly: That's the vibe, right?

Neal: Exactly.

Prem: That's something to guard against. I can say this, it was when you're tired, especially, and you're like, "Okay. I just want to get this done. It's not working. I just want to get it done and be out, I guess." It's very, very tempting. I've tried to resist, but I can't say that I've succeeded all the time because the temptation is too high to basically get something working and move on. Definitely, the safeguard against that is to have more code reviews and ask those kinds of questions in terms of why have you made this kind of a decision? You should be able to answer those questions pretty authoritatively, even though an AI might have written your code. Refactoring is not optional in a lot of cases, I think.

Neal: Building and generating much more verification code in form of unit tests and functional tests, and fitness functions than you probably would if you're doing it as a person, because you want the automated test to go and to send the agents off to make sure this meets all these criteria before we move on from that. I remember one of the things that used to drive me crazy when I used to teach a lot of online programming classes are students who, when they were at something like a compiler error, they just make a random change and then compile again without thinking about it.

It always drove me crazy. That's exactly what an LLM does, because there is no reasoning. It's just making a random change and see if I can get it to compile. That's exactly the safeguards that Prem was talking about. I think it's the responsibility of us as software engineers. A lot of the problem that came about when rapid application development came out. You could build slick-looking user interfaces very fast, and people immediately thought, "Oh, well, it's done."

The constant prototyping problem. We have the same problem with vibe-coded solutions now. It's like, no, even though it's pretty and it seems to be functional, there's a lot more rigor that needs to be put behind it before it can actually be a real grown-up application.

Prem: That's a very, very, very, very pertinent point where you cannot start trusting the AI to do the right thing. You might have given it all sorts of prompts to say, "Okay, you shall practice TDD, you shall write functional-style programs." You'll encapsulate, and all the goodness that comes with good code. When it is under duress-- I mean, it seems to get under duress as well-- It will do things like extests and then say, "Everything's working." If you are not paying attention, that kind of thing will happen.

The point here is that you have to be on your guard all the time. It's like you've got these cars these days with apparently self-drive, and I do not trust the cars because my life is at stake. I almost have to pay a lot more attention when I'm in one of those cars. I own one of those. I'm like, "No, I'm not going to put it in self-pilot, because it actually stresses me out more than when I'm driving myself." I can draw parallels to that kind of thing. You don't know what it's going to do next, and that unpredictability should keep you on your toes, and if you don't remain on your A-game, you might be in for a nasty surprise.

Lilly: All I keep thinking is that there is no such thing as vibe maintenance. If you're writing code that you intend to share with others to collaborate on with other humans, and that you want to put in front of users and have it work, you can do that somewhat with some of the coding assistants that are available. That they are a bit of maybe a 1.5 type of thing. They definitely, as you said earlier, Prem, enable people to do things that just simply wouldn't have gotten done in the past, and that they can help a lot with some of the friction involved.

When you put them into a production environment, they evolve, and the world evolves around them. If you don't understand how they're put together, that's where that understanding becomes a crucial part of how you succeed with this in the future and why, I think, we've seen quite a lot of prototypes that have come out that look very slick and that struggle to become production-ready software because the rigor that needs to go into it is not just about what it can do right now.

It's, how do people know how to patch it when there's a vulnerability that comes out of the blue in five months, or when it breaks, who knows how to fix it? We had this issue with the first couple of waves of lowered no-code applications that have come across the industry in general. I think it's even more pronounced now because folks are writing code directly, and pushing code in ways that ostensibly software developers should be able to understand and work with. If nobody in the team has built up the work in context, nobody can maintain it, which is going to be core to getting any value out of it over time or any real use.

Prem: Absolutely. On that note, it's fair to say that this style of software development is probably here to stay, or at least feels like it is going to be here for a while, but there are quite a few rough edges. Handle with care is what our message continues to be, it looks like.

Neal: Trust, but verify.

Prem: Trust, but verify is- [Laughter]

Lilly: I like that.

Prem: -is exactly right.

Lilly: You know I would like that, Neal.

Prem: Right. Absolutely. Trust, but verify is apt, and you have to do that all the time. You cannot get your foot off the gas, so to speak. On that note, thank you very much, folks.

Neal: It's great chatting with you all again. Let's do this again in another six months and see where vibe coding has turned up then.

Prem: Absolutely. Totally-

Lilly: Absolutely.

Prem: -up for that. Thanks a lot.

Neal: Thanks.