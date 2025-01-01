Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Since Thoughtworks first introduced data mesh in 2019, the architecture and operating model has fundamentally changed how enterprises capture, deliver and consume data.

 

Today, we combine the concepts of modern software engineering, domain ownership and product thinking to help organizations accelerate insight delivery, drive maximum value from their data, and continuously evolve — whether they adopt all four of data mesh’s foundational principles, or just one.

Two people discussing over a tablet with a colourful dot and line overlay
10 recommendations for a successful enterprise data mesh implementation

Since pioneering the framework, Thoughtworks has delivered the most data mesh implementations in the industry. Discover what we've learned, how to overcome common challenges, and our recommendations to ensure data mesh success.

Diverse people in different brainstorm work environments
Discover the benefits

Make better-informed decisions, faster

 

Empower domain teams to operationalize and act on data faster, accelerating data-driven decision-making for a significant competitive advantage. 

Create a data-driven culture of innovation

 

Put data consumers in control, freeing them to experiment and explore data-driven ideas that lead to lasting, meaningful innovation.

Support AI and ML initiatives

 

Enable teams to create data products specifically for AI and ML, making powerful capabilities accessible to more domains than ever before.

