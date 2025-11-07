Industry report
Thoughtworks recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services
Thoughtworks has been positioned as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide.
We believe this recognition reflects our commitment to helping organizations build software that is intelligent, adaptable and resilient — blending human creativity with AI to accelerate delivery and drive meaningful business outcomes.
Thoughtworks continues to redefine how custom software is imagined, built and scaled.
We're pleased to be recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, we attribute this to our culture of continuous experimentation and to our high-value partnerships with leaders like NVIDIA and Mechanical Orchard. As we pivot to deeper industry focus, we are helping clients navigate the AI landscape by delivering platforms that are technologically advanced and purpose-built for specific business challenges.
Engineering the AI-first era
We feel our Visionary position underscores our belief that technology, when crafted with empathy and intelligence, can unlock extraordinary outcomes.
At Thoughtworks, we believe the future belongs to those who master both engineering excellence and AI fluency.
According to the report, "Gartner defines the market for custom software development (CSD) services as development and iteration of custom applications and software products specifically for an organization to satisfy its unique business needs."
Download the report to find out more about the other recognized vendors.
Organizations choose Thoughtworks for:
Industry-shaping expertise
From pioneering Agile, microservices and data mesh to advancing platform engineering, responsible AI and sustainable delivery, Thoughtworks brings decades of proven leadership in modern software practices that continue to influence the industry.
Deep industry insight with strategic impact
We combine technological expertise with deep industry knowledge, leveraging leaders, accelerators and frameworks to solve complex, sector-specific client challenges with speed and confidence.
Collaborative innovation through powerful partnerships
Our curated ecosystem of partners — from AI leaders like NVIDIA to modernization specialists like Mechanical Orchard — enables us to co-create unique, high-value solutions that move beyond commoditized services to deliver real differentiation.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services, Jaideep Thyagarajan, Katie Gove, Ryan McKinney, Shubham Rathore, Gunjan Gupta, 1 December 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Thoughtworks.