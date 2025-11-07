Thoughtworks recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services

Thoughtworks has been positioned as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide.

We believe this recognition reflects our commitment to helping organizations build software that is intelligent, adaptable and resilient — blending human creativity with AI to accelerate delivery and drive meaningful business outcomes.

Thoughtworks continues to redefine how custom software is imagined, built and scaled.