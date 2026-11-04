Macro trends in the tech industry | November 2026

One team of passionate people experimenting with agents can make almost anything work. They share a context, a credit card and a mental model. They review each other's work because they sit together, and they know what to check and how much latitude to give the coding agent.

Two hundred people, though, cannot work that way. The moment agentic AI becomes an operating model rather than a pilot, a second layer of problems appears: How is context shared between teams? What's the token bill? How do we deal with increased review demands? What's the agent allowed to reach, read and change? And who’s now responsible for the harness everyone depends on?

None of these appear when people are experimenting in isolation and trying things out. They show up when adoption is at scale and sustained over time. They’re AI adoption growing pains, and they’re reflected in the overarching trends in volume 35 of the Thoughtworks Technology Radar.

In this piece, I'll connect the rapid evolution of tools and practices we're seeing on the ground with the macro questions that agentic engineering is raising for organizations that are adopting it.