Evolve your data platform for generative AI success

Generative AI (GenAI) is forecast to become a $1.3 trillion market by 2032 and represents one the biggest and clearest opportunities for organizations across a huge range of industries. But when you’re building and implementing your own GenAI use cases, success is far from guaranteed.

Between 60% and 80% of all AI projects fail. There are a lot of different factors that contribute to or cause AI project failure, but the most common we’ve encountered are organizations leaping in to embrace GenAI without first establishing an AI-ready data foundation, or articulating how GenAI will integrate into their workflows to create value for employees and customers.

Generative AI demands highly capable data platforms

To generate valuable, reliable outputs, AI models require significant quantities of discoverable, high-quality data. For many organizations taking their first steps into this space, that’s where things get difficult.

It’s a fresh area of digital opportunity, but one that requires organizations to tackle many of their underlying data challenges before it can be fully exploited and used to create business value. Practically, adopting GenAI requires teams to do five key things:

1) Align their data and AI strategies: If GenAI is about to become one of the most demanding use cases for your data, your data strategy must evolve to support it. Strategies should be aligned to ensure the right data is gathered, processed and held in the right ways to fuel your models and apps.

2) Embrace data product thinking: Generative AI is, as its name suggests, a generator of valuable outputs. But, it’s also a consumer of data. So, it’s very useful to start managing and treating your data as a product, and evolving your products around the needs of the apps consuming it.

3) Automate as much as possible: Getting AI models into production can be a lengthy and complex process. MLOps can help you automate training, deployment, monitoring, and feedback cycles to help you start generating value from GenAI quickly, and in a repeatable way.

4) Create repeatable, auditable processes: Responsible and ethical AI use demands total process transparency. By building repeatable, auditable processes, you can streamline AI governance, and ensure that models are explainable, and your operations stay compliant with emerging regulations.

5) Build robust data platforms: Every organization using GenAI needs a data platform that’s equipped with the right capabilities to ensure that the right data of the highest quality is available and delivered in the right way.

Let’s focus on that last point and explore how teams can build data platforms with the capabilities to support their generative AI goals.

The 4 levels of data platform evolution for generative AI

The key to successful GenAI projects is ensuring that your data platforms have the capabilities required to support and enable it. Broadly speaking, the capabilities your data platform needs will depend on the depth and sophistication of your GenAI plans.

To illustrate that, we can break down data platform evolutions for GenAI into four levels.