Darren Smith General Manager

I consider myself extremely fortunate to get to work across our portfolio of clients in Sydney and Brisbane and to support the many brilliant consultants in our region. Each day brings new challenges and new things to learn.

In addition to my role as a General Manager, I spend time advising clients on technology strategy, enterprise architecture and software delivery practices. My 20 years of experience in the IT industry has been spent working in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia and has required practical knowledge and implementation skills across development, support, project management and architecture. I'm particularly passionate about helping organisations to realise ways in which to better align business and IT objectives without compromising quality or efficiency.