Congsu He Design Strategist

Creating a holistic customer experience (CX) tailored to the right audience in the right way is the key differentiator to drive business success and stay top competitive in the industry. I believe ResearchOps is the foundation for fostering a customer-centric approach which organizations need to achieve this objective.

I am a strategic doer passionate about omnichannel experiences, have a big heart for business, enjoy work with people, thrive when solving complex problems using design methodologies.