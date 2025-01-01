Carla Laemmle Experience Designer

I am an Experience Designer and one of the people behind Accessibility Talks, an internal channel for Thoughtworkers that aims at raising awareness of accessibility and inclusivity practices. I am also one of the champions of the neurodiversity affinity group in Brazil.

I am an advocate for accessibility and inclusive design, and have a keen interest in diversity and inclusion, responsible tech and social change. I carry these values into every project I participate in.