Ben Melbourne User Experience Designer

Ben is a Digital Strategist who helps organisations create products and services that make their customers lives better. His background in user-experience design provides a passion for a customer-centric approach, along with the research skills required to drive outside-in thinking. When combined with his depth of delivery experience he knows how to take an idea and turn it in to a product that customers love.

Now that he has gone Agile, he can never go back. Producing pretty design deliverables just doesn’t give the same thrill it used to now that he has experienced the joy of working in lean, multidisciplinary teams focused on delivering business value rather than documents.