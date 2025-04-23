Infrastructure as code: Where are we today?

Although the genealogy of infrastructure as code (IaC) can be traced back to very early configuration management tools, the concept only really took the form it has today with the emergence of cloud, as engineering teams had to grapple with scale in ways they previously had not. In the couple of decades since it has evolved rapidly, keeping pace with both new technological thinking and organizational needs.

Few people are better placed to talk about these changes in infrastructure as code than Thoughtworker Kief Morris. Back in 2016 he quite literally wrote the book on it for O'Reilly. And now, almost a decade later, he has released a third edition of the book. We caught up with him to get his thoughts on how infrastructure has changed in recent years and to explain why a new edition of his book was needed in 2025.