Domain Modeling: What you need to know before coding

Starting to write code without proper planning is like trying to build IKEA furniture with a blindfold on. If against all odds, you somehow manage to assemble something resembling a dresser, there’s a good chance you’ve forgotten a crucial piece and you’ll be throwing the whole thing out in a week and heading to Pottery Barn (like you should have in the first place). [1]

When getting to know a new game, which is completely unknown, the first thing we ask ourselves is what is it about? How do we play? What are the rules? Something very similar happens when we develop software, we need to know what we are going to build, what business concepts are involved with the system and how they are related to each other, in a tweet: we need to understand the domain.

Domain? What is that?

“A domain is a collection of related concepts, relationships, and workflows” [2]. These are some examples of domains: